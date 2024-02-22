Ukrainian Armed Forces Confirm Strike on Russian Forces' Amassment at Training Area in Kherson Region

Defense forces struck at the enemy's training ground in the Kherson region near Podo-Kalynivka. Previously, the command was also at the training ground.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

There was an explosion and not just one. They repeated it three times, as usual, to reinforce it. The Russian military was really preparing there to storm the already cleared Krynky, as they said. The occupiers have similar locations in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, where they gather for training - Humeniuk said.

She emphasized that representatives of the command of the "Dnepr" group were probably also at the training ground, but this information is still being checked.

Addendum Addendum

Yesterday, DeepState analysts reported that the Defense Forces struck at the enemy's training ground in Kherson region near Podo-Kalynivka. It is noted that Russian units of the 328th Infantry Division, 810th Infantry Division and 81st Infantry Division came under attack.

Reminder

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 407,240 people, 6523 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.