Ukrainian Armed Forces carry out 12 air strikes against the enemy in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 enemy control points. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning report, UNN reports.

Details

The missile troops were hit:

air defense system,

area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

4 artillery pieces,

2 electronic warfare stations,

3 enemy control points.

Volunteers from Crimea developed a "Kanyuk" drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine