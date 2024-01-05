Ukrainian Armed Forces carry out 12 air strikes against the enemy in a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops carried out 12 air strikes against enemy troops and command centers, and missile units struck at air defense and artillery.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 enemy control points. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning report, UNN reports.
Details
The missile troops were hit:
- air defense system,
- area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,
- 4 artillery pieces,
- 2 electronic warfare stations,
- 3 enemy control points.
