Ukrainian air defense destroys missile and 10 drones during night attack

Air defense shot down one missile and 10 attack UAVs. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 15, 2024, the Air Force detected and escorted 17 enemy air targets that attacked Ukraine. Terrorists fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one X-59 guided missile and 14 Shahed attack UAVs.

Air defense in Dnipropetrovs'k, Sumy, Poltava and Mykolaiv regions shot down one X-59 missile and 10 attack UAVs.

Over the day, the enemy lost 1170 troops and significant equipment