Ukraine's senior sumo team took first place at the World Championships

17 medals were won by Ukrainian sumo wrestlers at the World Championships among adults and juniors under 18 in Krotoszyn, Poland. The Ukrainian national adult sumo team took the first place in the team competition. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukrainian sumo wrestlers at the World Senior Championships won:

“Gold: Demid Karachenko (85 kg); Yegor Krupsky (100 kg); Ivanna Berezovska (+80); Iryna Pasichnyk (OPEN); Yelyzaveta Morenko, Iryna Pasichnyk, Ivanna Berezovska (team).

“Silver: Tetiana Karachenko (73 kg); Daria Konstantinova (80 kg); Vazha Daiauri (115 kg); Oleksandr Veresiuk, Vazha Daiauri, Yegor Krupskyi, Sviatoslav Semykras (team).

Bronze medals: Sofia Kushnir (65 kg); Oleksandr Veresiuk (OPEN).

Our junior team won 6 medals and took 3rd place as a team:

Silver medals were won by: Veronika Pavlichenko (60 kg); Valentyna Leshchynsky (+75 kg); Victoria Ruzhanska, Victoria Kanchiy, Veronika Pavlichenko, Valentyna Leshchynsky (team).

Bronze medal winners: Yevhen Makarov (80 kg); Semen Makarov (OPEN); Victoria Kanchiy (OPEN).

