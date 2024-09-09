Ukrainian wrestlers win 4 medals at the U20 World Championships in Spain

Ukrainian wrestlers won four medals at the U20 World Championships in Spain. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian wrestlers won four medals at the U20 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain. Ukrainian athletes excelled in Greco-Roman and women's wrestling.

Yegor Yakushenko won gold in Greco-Roman wrestling in the category up to 97 kg.

Iryna Bondar became a champion in women's wrestling in the 62 kg category.

Maria Orlevych won silver in women's wrestling in the 76 kg category.

Aida Kerimova won a bronze medal in the women's 50 kg category.

Yuriy Babynets wins Ukraine's first bronze medal in powerlifting at the 2024 Paralympics