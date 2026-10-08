Ukraine's negotiating team will travel to the United States before the end of the week - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian negotiating team is heading to the United States before the end of this week. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this to journalists on October 8, UNN reports.

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"The United States of America must raise the stakes. Through sanctions and other steps. And through financial assistance. And separate air defense assistance for Ukraine. And by taking such steps, show Putin. And force him to sit down at the negotiating table. These are important points," the President said.

Our negotiating team is in Europe today. Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, it will be in the United States of America. And I hope that all the relevant signals will be conveyed to the United States of America - Zelenskyy emphasized.

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