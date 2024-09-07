Ukraine's MFA calls on the world not to recognize Russia's “elections” in occupied Crimea

On Sunday, September 8, Russians will once again hold so-called elections to local authorities in occupied Crimea. Kyiv calls on the international community not to recognize the results of these “elections”. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

On September 8, 2024, the Russian Federation is holding a Single Election Day, during which elections to local authorities of various levels of the Russian Federation will be held. Russia is once again trying to extend this process to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol - the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that the so-called “elections” in Russia have long since turned into a farce, have nothing to do with the manifestation of democracy, and their holding in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in violation of the norms and principles of international law actually delegitimizes Russia's political system.

Russian “elections” in the occupied territories of Ukraine are illegal. The Center of the strike committee gave an explanation

We emphasize once again that the results of the so-called “elections” in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are null and void, and the “elections” themselves are illegitimate - The Foreign Ministry emphasizes.

The agency also emphasizes that representatives of the Russian occupation forces operating in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular those who are “elected” during the so-called “elections,” are not authorized by the Ukrainian side to represent the Ukrainian authorities at any level, and their involvement in Russian delegations to international events does not have any legal consequences.

We emphasize that all those involved in the preparation and holding of the so-called “elections” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will be brought to justice in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

The National Resistance Center found out that the occupation authorities of Crimea introduced “early voting” before the September 8 “elections” due to the lack of interest of the population. More than 300 thousand “voters” were registered, mostly state employees and soldiers, to ensure the turnout.