Ukraine's international reserves increased to $42.3 billion. The NBU reports significant receipts from international partners

International reserves as of September 1, 2024, according to preliminary data, amounted to $42.3 billion. In August, they increased by 13.7%, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

According to the NBU, this development was driven by significant inflows from international partners, which exceeded the NBU's net foreign currency sales and the country's foreign currency debt payments.

Thus, the government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU received USD 8,465.0 million. Of this amount:

- USD 4,552.9 million from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility;

- USD 3,899.0 million from the World Bank.

The NBU paid USD 724.1 million for servicing and repayment of the public debt in foreign currency, of which:

- USD 266.0 million - debt service and repayment to the World Bank;

- USD 239.9 million - transaction-related payments (TRPs);

- USD 130.1 million - payments on government derivatives;

- USD 88.1 million - payment to other international creditors.

In addition, Ukraine paid $392.4 million to the International Monetary Fund.

Net sales of foreign currency by the NBU in August amounted to USD 2,695.5 million, down 18.4% compared to July.

