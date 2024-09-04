IMF starts negotiations with Ukraine to unlock new tranche

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122332 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125812 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205721 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157402 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155038 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143855 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202075 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190356 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105157 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 64548 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 76550 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 49965 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101046 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 85812 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 205749 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190367 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204879 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 10567 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 32610 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151638 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150806 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154810 views
IMF starts negotiations with Ukraine to unlock new tranche

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47744 views

The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray has begun discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility program. This was reported by IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Priscilla Tofano.

The International Monetary Fund mission has begun discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the fifth revision of the Extended Fund Facility program, which should allow Kyiv to receive a new tranche, the IMF resident mission in Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

"The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray begins discussions with the Ukrainian authorities today in the context of the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF)," said Priscila Tofano, IMF Resident Representative to Ukraine, in Kyiv.

Recall

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal indicatedthat the IMF is launching a mission for the fifth review of the EFF program, which will allow Ukraine to attract $1.1 billion this fall. 

In September, the IMF mission will start a new review of the program for Ukraine22.07.24, 19:57 • 21572 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising