IMF starts negotiations with Ukraine to unlock new tranche

The International Monetary Fund mission has begun discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the fifth revision of the Extended Fund Facility program, which should allow Kyiv to receive a new tranche, the IMF resident mission in Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

"The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray begins discussions with the Ukrainian authorities today in the context of the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF)," said Priscila Tofano, IMF Resident Representative to Ukraine, in Kyiv.

Recall

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal indicatedthat the IMF is launching a mission for the fifth review of the EFF program, which will allow Ukraine to attract $1.1 billion this fall.

