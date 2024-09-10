Ukraine's General Staff: 112 combat engagements took place over the last day, the hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

So far, 112 combat engagements have taken place. The situation remained the hottest today in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, the enemy is also active in the Kupyanske, Lyman and Toretsk directions, the General Staff reported, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked once near Vovchansk. The battle continues.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Petropavlivka 13 times during the day. Ten attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces. Fighting continues in the area of Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. Two firefights are still ongoing, while the rest of the attacks were stopped by our troops.

In the Seversky sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses nine times during the day in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Hryhorivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants' activity resulted in three combat engagements. All attacks near Ivanivske and Kalynivka were stalled. The invaders suffered losses.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 27 times in the Pokrovske sector. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka have been fiercely repulsed by our defenders 25 times. Two attacks continue.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times. The enemy was most active in the area of Heorhiivka, Ukrayinske and Krasnohorivka, where our troops repelled 18 attacks, four engagements are ongoing.

On the Vremivsk direction, our troops repelled an enemy attack near Vuhledar.

The occupiers stormed our positions on the Orikhivskyi direction, near Mali Shcherbaky, without success. We received a worthy rebuff.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the aggressor made seven unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops during the day.

