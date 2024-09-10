ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Ukraine's General Staff: 112 combat engagements took place over the last day, the hottest fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22096 views

The General Staff reported 112 combat engagements over the day. The most active fighting is taking place at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, as well as at the Kupyanske, Lyman and Toretske directions.

So far, 112 combat engagements have taken place. The situation remained the hottest today in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, the enemy is also active in the Kupyanske, Lyman and  Toretsk directions, the General Staff reported, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked once near Vovchansk. The battle continues.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Petropavlivka 13 times during the day. Ten attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces. Fighting continues in the area of Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. Two firefights are still ongoing, while the rest of the attacks were stopped by our troops.

In the Seversky sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses nine times during the day in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Hryhorivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants' activity resulted in three combat engagements. All attacks near Ivanivske and Kalynivka were stalled. The invaders suffered losses.

In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled nine enemy attacks near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 27 times in the Pokrovske sector. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka have been fiercely repulsed by our defenders 25 times.  Two attacks continue.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times. The enemy was most active in the area of Heorhiivka, Ukrayinske and Krasnohorivka, where our troops repelled 18 attacks, four engagements are ongoing.

On the Vremivsk direction, our troops repelled an enemy attack near Vuhledar.

The occupiers stormed our positions on the Orikhivskyi direction, near Mali Shcherbaky, without success. We received a worthy rebuff.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the aggressor made seven unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops during the day.

General Staff: Russian troops continue attacks with chemical munitions against the Defense Forces, 447 cases in a month09.09.24, 12:20 • 23579 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising