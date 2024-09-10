Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has no plans to establish a joint mission to the EU and NATO

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119979 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122793 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200422 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154653 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153424 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143182 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199346 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112446 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187963 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105107 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 76163 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 47221 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 57565 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 86566 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 64762 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 200418 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187962 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214682 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 18455 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150354 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149567 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153620 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144528 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has no plans to establish a joint mission to the EU and NATO

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has no plans to establish a joint mission to the EU and NATO

 • 20248 views

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that there are no plans to establish a joint mission of Ukraine to the EU and NATO due to the large amount of work. He refused to comment on information about Kuleba's possible appointment to this position.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine does not plan to create a joint mission to the EU and NATO, as the scope of their work is enormous. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson  Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent .

The MFA has no plans to establish a joint mission to the EU and NATO. This is not a common practice anywhere in principle. Can you imagine the scope of work of Ukraine's mission to the EU and Ukraine's mission to NATO? They are enormous. In fact, there are two missions to these two organizations, so I think it will remain so

- Tychy said.

Tykhyi refused to comment on media reports that former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was allegedly offered to head such a mission.

Supplementary

On September 4, President Zelensky said it was too early to discuss a new position for Dmytro Kuleba.

On September 4,  Babel was told by sources in the Servant of the People leadership that Kuleba was supposed to head Ukraine's new joint mission to NATO and the EU after his dismissal, but decided to take a break for now.

On September 5 , the Rada dismissed Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Foreign Minister.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World

