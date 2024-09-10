Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has no plans to establish a joint mission to the EU and NATO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine does not plan to create a joint mission to the EU and NATO, as the scope of their work is enormous. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent .

The MFA has no plans to establish a joint mission to the EU and NATO. This is not a common practice anywhere in principle. Can you imagine the scope of work of Ukraine's mission to the EU and Ukraine's mission to NATO? They are enormous. In fact, there are two missions to these two organizations, so I think it will remain so - Tychy said.

Tykhyi refused to comment on media reports that former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was allegedly offered to head such a mission.

Supplementary

On September 4, President Zelensky said it was too early to discuss a new position for Dmytro Kuleba.

On September 4, Babel was told by sources in the Servant of the People leadership that Kuleba was supposed to head Ukraine's new joint mission to NATO and the EU after his dismissal, but decided to take a break for now.

On September 5 , the Rada dismissed Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Foreign Minister.