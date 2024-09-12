ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukraine's environmental damage from the war reached 60 billion euros

Ukraine's environmental damage from the war reached 60 billion euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 39503 views

The Ministry of Environmental Protection of Ukraine has estimated the environmental damage caused by the war at 60 billion euros. Nearly 5,800 cases of environmental damage have been recorded, and the ministry is preparing materials for compensation from Russia.

Ukraine's losses due to environmental damage from the war have already reached 60 billion euros, according to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. This was reported to My-Ukraine by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk, UNN reports.

Details

She noted that calculating the damage is one of the key tasks of the Ministry of Environment. According to her, almost 5,800 cases of environmental damage caused by the hostilities have been recorded so far. The amount of damage, according to preliminary estimates, has reached almost 60 billion euros.

The Ministry is also working on preparing all the necessary materials to ensure that Russia is punished and compensated for the damage to Ukraine's environment in the future.

There are no risks to drinking water: pollution of the Desna River is still progressing, but environmentalists are taking control measures09.09.24, 17:47 • 14186 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy

