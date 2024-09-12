Ukraine's environmental damage from the war reached 60 billion euros

Ukraine's losses due to environmental damage from the war have already reached 60 billion euros, according to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. This was reported to My-Ukraine by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk, UNN reports.

Details

She noted that calculating the damage is one of the key tasks of the Ministry of Environment. According to her, almost 5,800 cases of environmental damage caused by the hostilities have been recorded so far. The amount of damage, according to preliminary estimates, has reached almost 60 billion euros.

The Ministry is also working on preparing all the necessary materials to ensure that Russia is punished and compensated for the damage to Ukraine's environment in the future.

