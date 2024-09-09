ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
There are no risks to drinking water: pollution of the Desna River is still progressing, but environmentalists are taking control measures

There are no risks to drinking water: pollution of the Desna River is still progressing, but environmentalists are taking control measures

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14186 views

The pollution of the Desna River has advanced to Chernihiv, but there are no risks to drinking water. Environmentalists are taking control measures and considering installing additional aerators to saturate the river with oxygen.

Pollution in the Desna River has accumulated within the city of Chernihiv. The possibility of installing additional aeration units to saturate the river with oxygen is being considered.
In case of possible deterioration of water quality, a set of measures has been developed, but there are no relevant risks at present.

Written by UNN with reference to TG channel of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Details

Current information on the pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers.

According to the government agency, the contamination has moved below the city of Chernihiv to Kolychivka (180 km). Experts from the State Agency for Water Resources and the State Environmental Inspectorate are taking measures to prevent the contamination from moving downstream.  As for the quality of drinking water, the Ministry of Environmental Protection emphasizes that there are no risks of deterioration today  . Measures taken by environmentalists prevent the spread of pollution. In particular, the possibility of installing additional aeration units to oxygenate the river downstream is being considered. At the same time, it is still impossible to stop the fish pestilence in the place of pollution concentration, the agency notes.

HelpHelp

Before it flowed into the Desna River, the pollution was traveling down the Sejm River as a solid mass of dark water.

When it entered the Desna on August 27, it began to dilute and fragment. The rate of advance was 10-35 km per day (depending on the nature of the channel's tortuosity)

- The post reads. 

Cases of fish pestilence have also been observed in the city of Chernihiv, the villages of Makoshyno, Ushnya, Boromyky, Voznesenskoye and Saltykova Divytsia.

Massive fish mortality - as of today, approximately 17.5 tons of dead fish have been collected in the Chernihiv region.

On the Desna River, experts from the State Environmental Inspectorate, together with the Fisheries Patrol and local communities, are taking measures to catch and bury dead fish.

Recall

UNN reported that pollution of the Desna River reached Chernihivbut the fish pestilence is less than upstream - RMA

State Ecological Inspectorate: 17 tons of dead fish have already been caught in the Seim and Desna30.08.24, 16:15 • 12370 views

