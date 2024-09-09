There are no risks to drinking water: pollution of the Desna River is still progressing, but environmentalists are taking control measures

Pollution in the Desna River has accumulated within the city of Chernihiv. The possibility of installing additional aeration units to saturate the river with oxygen is being considered.

In case of possible deterioration of water quality, a set of measures has been developed, but there are no relevant risks at present.

Current information on the pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers.

According to the government agency, the contamination has moved below the city of Chernihiv to Kolychivka (180 km). Experts from the State Agency for Water Resources and the State Environmental Inspectorate are taking measures to prevent the contamination from moving downstream. As for the quality of drinking water, the Ministry of Environmental Protection emphasizes that there are no risks of deterioration today . Measures taken by environmentalists prevent the spread of pollution. In particular, the possibility of installing additional aeration units to oxygenate the river downstream is being considered. At the same time, it is still impossible to stop the fish pestilence in the place of pollution concentration, the agency notes.

Before it flowed into the Desna River, the pollution was traveling down the Sejm River as a solid mass of dark water.

When it entered the Desna on August 27, it began to dilute and fragment. The rate of advance was 10-35 km per day (depending on the nature of the channel's tortuosity) - The post reads.

Cases of fish pestilence have also been observed in the city of Chernihiv, the villages of Makoshyno, Ushnya, Boromyky, Voznesenskoye and Saltykova Divytsia.

Massive fish mortality - as of today, approximately 17.5 tons of dead fish have been collected in the Chernihiv region.

On the Desna River, experts from the State Environmental Inspectorate, together with the Fisheries Patrol and local communities, are taking measures to catch and bury dead fish.

