State Ecological Inspectorate: 17 tons of dead fish have already been caught in the Seim and Desna

Fish continue to die as a result of biological contamination of water in the Seim and Desna rivers, with 17 tons already caught in nets. This was announced by the acting head of the State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ihor Zubovych, during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

He said that in the Chernihiv region, they carried out absorption measuresby adding a reagent to the water to eliminate the pollution. Other measures are being taken on a regular basis, and dead fish are being caught downstream.

We have deployed nets in Chernihiv region. When the contaminated water moves downstream, we plan to do the same near the town of Oster and in the Kyiv region. More than 11 tons of fish have been collected in Sumy region, and 6 tons of fish have already been collected in Chernihiv region using these nets - Zubovych said.

According to him, preliminary losses amount to UAH 188 million in Sumy region and almost UAH 29 million in Chernihiv region.

Recall

The State Ecological Inspectorate reports that there is no water pollution in Kyiv region. In Sumy and Chernihiv regions, biological contamination of the Desna River was recorded, leading to the death of fish.

Russians poisoned the Seim River, which flows into the Desna - State Fisheries Agency