Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Ukraine's economy is growing slower: what caused the slowdown to 1.5%

Ukraine's economy is growing slower: what caused the slowdown to 1.5%

In January 2025, Ukraine's GDP grew by 1.5%, compared to 1.7% in December 2024. Growth is supported by construction, industry, and trade, but exports and the mining sector are in decline.

Ukraine's GDP growth slowed to 1.5% in January from 1.7% a month earlier, with economic growth supported by construction, industry and trade, the Economy Ministry said on Monday, UNN reports.

In January 2025, the Ukrainian economy grew by 1.5%. Growth was driven by the construction industry, manufacturing, and domestic trade

- said First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev.

"The slowdown in economic growth in January was due to a decline in exporters' activity. However, high budgetary funding compensated for the temporary drop in commodity exports. The key growth factors were: restoration of damaged critical infrastructure, major reconstruction and repair of roads in emergency areas, and housing construction. Purchases of domestic defense products also remained high, which in turn stimulated an increase in production in the machine building sector," Sobolev said.

According to the Ministry of Economy, in January, the manufacturing industry, domestic trade, and construction continued to show positive dynamics. At the same time, agriculture saw a decline in livestock production due to higher production costs. There was also a drop in the mining and transportation sectors. "The reasons are the shutdown of mines in Donetsk region located on the contact line. There were also disruptions in electricity supply due to massive missile attacks," the Ministry of Economy said.

Addendum

In December 2024, according to the Ministry of Economy, GDP growth is estimated at 1.7%.

The GDP growth forecast included in the 2025 budget is 2.7% per year.

