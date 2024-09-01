Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy two “shahids” over Dnipro region

On the night of September 1, 2024, the defenders of the sky destroyed two enemy Shahids over the Dnipro region. This was announced in a telegram channel by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, during the evening and night, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol region. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

“They were targeting the district center, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities,” Lysak said.

As noted, two people were injured. A 72-year-old woman will be treated at home. A 66-year-old man was hospitalized. His condition is moderate.

Infrastructure, an industrial enterprise, a gas station, a shop, and an unused building were damaged in the area. There were two fires, which have been extinguished.

According to RMA, four multi-storey buildings, about a dozen private homes, six outbuildings were damaged, and another was destroyed.

Russian army shells fire and rescue unit in Nikopol three times in the morning