Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129427 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134577 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221697 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165461 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160366 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211011 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112724 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198103 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy two “shahids” over Dnipro region

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy two “shahids” over Dnipro region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35122 views

On the night of September 1, 2024, two enemy “shahids” were shot down over the Dnipro region. Russian troops attacked the Nikopol region using Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and drones, and two people were injured.

 On the night of September 1, 2024, the defenders of the sky destroyed two enemy Shahids over the Dnipro region. This was announced in a telegram channel by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, during the evening and night, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol region. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

“They were targeting the district center, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities,” Lysak said.

As noted, two people were injured. A 72-year-old woman will be treated at home. A 66-year-old man was hospitalized. His condition is moderate.

Infrastructure, an industrial enterprise, a gas station, a shop, and an unused building were damaged in the area. There were two fires, which have been extinguished.

According to RMA, four multi-storey buildings, about a dozen private homes, six outbuildings were damaged, and another was destroyed.

Russian army shells fire and rescue unit in Nikopol three times in the morning30.08.24, 10:29 • 17233 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising