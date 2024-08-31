Ukraine wins first double podium at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukraine has won its first double podium at the 2024 Paralympics. Shot putters Volodymyr Ponomarenko and Roman Danyliuk won silver and bronze medals, UNN reports, citing Suspilne Sport.

Ponomarenko and Danyliuk won silver and bronze in the F12 class. It is noted that Ponomarenko also set a personal record with an attempt of 16.12 meters.

In total, Ukraine has already won 11 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games - one gold, 6 silvers and 4 bronzes.

