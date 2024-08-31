Zelensky showed footage of Ukrainian athletes from the Paralympics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed footage of Ukrainian athletes participating in the 2024 Paralympic Games, UNN reports.

The second day of the Paralympics brought Ukraine four more awards. Swimmer Oleksandr Komarov won the first Ukrainian gold medal. We have three more silver medals: Vladyslav Bilyi won a medal in javelin throwing, Iryna Poyda in swimming, and Natalia Kobzar in running - the President wrote.

Recall

Ukraine's Iryna Poyda won her second individual medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games - silver in the 100-meter freestyle.