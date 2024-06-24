ukenru
Ukraine will defend its national interests during negotiations with the EU-presidential office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16827 views

Ukraine will defend its national interests during negotiations with the EU and will not give in to them, even despite the discontent of some EU member states.

Ukraine will defend its national interests during negotiations with the EU-presidential office

Ukraine will not give in to national interests, even despite the discontent of some EU member states. This was announced by the deputy head of the OP Igor Zhovkva on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

He said that the success of the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union will depend on the skill of the treaty delegation.

We must not forget about the interests of the EU member states. We already see in certain areas of the economy how difficult it is for some EU members to perceive the high economic activity of Ukraine

Zhovkva said.

He gave an example of an increase in the transit of Ukrainian goods, which causes some dissatisfaction in  EU member states.

During the EU accession negotiations, Ukraine will defend its national interests. We will not compromise our economic or other national interests in any way

- he stressed.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership.

Ukraine's membership in the EU will strengthen the security of the European Union - Kuleba

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
