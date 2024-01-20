ukenru
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine will continue to destroy Russian logistics in Crimea - Budanov

Ukraine will continue to destroy Russian logistics in Crimea - Budanov

Kyiv  •  UNN

It is important for Ukraine to continue to put pressure on Russian forces, particularly in Crimea, through an air campaign, maritime drone attacks and covert operations, Budanov emphasized.

The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, assured that Ukraine will continue to put pressure on Russian forces and destroy Russian logistics in Crimea. Budanov told this to the Financial Times, reports UNN.

"It is important for Ukraine to continue to put pressure on Russian forces, in particular in Crimea, through an air campaign, maritime drone attacks and covert operations. Our units entered Crimea repeatedly last year," Budanov said, promising to send more Ukrainian special forces to the peninsula to disrupt Russian logistics.

The publication notes that there are several reasons for the optimism of the Ukrainian military. According to U.S. intelligence estimates, since the start of the offensive around Avdiivka in October, the Russian military has suffered losses of more than 13,000 people and lost more than 220 combat vehicles, which is equivalent to six maneuver battalions.

At the same time, Budanov noted that these numbers have increased significantly in recent weeks, but he could not give exact figures.

"However, a Western official involved in Ukraine policy suggests that in November 2023, there was an average of 1,000 Russians killed and wounded. Ukraine, held a strong defensive position around the city, which is home to a large coke plant that once powered the region's steel mills," the newspaper writes.

In addition, the head of the GUR is not sure that the Russians can produce as many missiles as they spend, even with the support of North Korea.

The Financial Times suggeststhat Russian occupation forces may launch a new full-scale offensive against Ukraine in the summer of 2024.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

