The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, assured that Ukraine will continue to put pressure on Russian forces and destroy Russian logistics in Crimea. Budanov told this to the Financial Times, reports UNN.

"It is important for Ukraine to continue to put pressure on Russian forces, in particular in Crimea, through an air campaign, maritime drone attacks and covert operations. Our units entered Crimea repeatedly last year," Budanov said, promising to send more Ukrainian special forces to the peninsula to disrupt Russian logistics.

The publication notes that there are several reasons for the optimism of the Ukrainian military. According to U.S. intelligence estimates, since the start of the offensive around Avdiivka in October, the Russian military has suffered losses of more than 13,000 people and lost more than 220 combat vehicles, which is equivalent to six maneuver battalions.

At the same time, Budanov noted that these numbers have increased significantly in recent weeks, but he could not give exact figures.

"However, a Western official involved in Ukraine policy suggests that in November 2023, there was an average of 1,000 Russians killed and wounded. Ukraine, held a strong defensive position around the city, which is home to a large coke plant that once powered the region's steel mills," the newspaper writes.

In addition, the head of the GUR is not sure that the Russians can produce as many missiles as they spend, even with the support of North Korea.

