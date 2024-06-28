Ukraine to receive $60 billion in annual military aid from allies over next four years - Prime Minister

Ukraine has already signed 20 security agreements with its allies, including the EU and the US. According to the agreements, over the next 4 years, the partners will provide Ukraine with total military support worth $60 billion annually. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

According to him, this is a unique story that opens up new opportunities for cooperation in the defense sector and provides the basis for our future security in peacetime.

