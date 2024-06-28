Ukraine to receive $60 billion in annual military aid from allies over next four years - Prime Minister

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 76529 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 85101 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105004 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181106 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226389 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139394 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366505 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181199 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149344 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197762 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 76530 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71010 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 85101 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 85542 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105004 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11150 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15408 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36553 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38230 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukraine to receive $60 billion in annual military aid from allies over next four years - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32912 views

Ukraine will receive $60 billion in annual military aid from its allies over the next 4 years, according to security agreements signed with the EU, the US, and other partners.

Ukraine to receive $60 billion in annual military aid from allies over next four years - Prime Minister

Ukraine has already signed 20 security agreements with its allies, including the EU and the US. According to the agreements, over the next 4 years, the partners will provide Ukraine with total military support worth $60 billion annually. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Ukraine has already signed 20 security agreements with its allies, including the EU and the US. According to these agreements, international partners plan to provide Ukraine with total military support worth $60 billion annually over the next 4 years

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, this is a unique story that opens up new opportunities for cooperation in the defense sector and provides the basis for our future security in peacetime.

Ukraine and the EU signed a security agreement: the Presidential Administration published the text of the document27.06.24, 17:23 • 20232 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40