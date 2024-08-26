Ukraine to increase electricity imports due to Russian missile attack

Ukrenergo: Electricity imports will increase as a result of Russia's missile attack Due to today's attack, Ukraine is likely to increase electricity imports in September.

This was announced by Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Electricity imports are likely to increase in September due to today's attack - Boyko said.

He said that Ukraine can currently import 1700 MW. “I can confirm the earlier announcements that active work is underway to expand this corridor and we expect it to increase closer to the cold season,” he added.

Recall

Russian troops have launched a massive missile attack on energy facilities across Ukraine. Emergency power outages have been introduced, the situation is difficult, and power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks.