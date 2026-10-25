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Ukraine switched to winter time: clocks were set back one hour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6856 views

Overnight from October 24 to 25, Ukraine set its clocks back one hour. Doctors warn of possible fatigue, drowsiness, and sleep problems.

Ukraine switched to winter time: clocks were set back one hour

During the night of October 24–25, Ukraine switched to winter time. At 04:00, the clocks were turned back one hour, reports UNN.

Details

The rules for switching to daylight saving time in spring and returning to winter time in autumn are set out in Resolution No. 509 of the Cabinet of Ministers of 1996, "On the Procedure for Calculating Time in the Territory of Ukraine."

Switching to winter time means:

  • an "extra" hour for sleep;
    • an opportunity to gradually adapt to the new season;
      • a chance to review your daily schedule.

        Doctors note that during the first few days after the switch to winter time, some people may experience drowsiness, fatigue, irritability, reduced concentration, or difficulty falling asleep.

        Reminder

        A change in routine can cause stress and exacerbate cardiovascular diseases.  Is it necessary now, and does changing the clocks affect health?

        Ukrzaliznytsia reminded passengers about the transition to winter time: what passengers should know24.10.26, 17:38 • 10600 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        SocietyHealth
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Ukraine