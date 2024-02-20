Ukraine returns 11 more children from the occupied territories and Russia with the help of Qatar

Another 11 Ukrainian children have been returned from the occupied territories and Russia. This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

"Eleven Ukrainian children are home! We managed to return them from the TOT and Russia. The returnees are aged from 2 to 16 years old," said Yermak.

According to him, the work on family reunification was carried out in cooperation with the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets as part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

"The return took place with the assistance of the State of Qatar. Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their help!" the head of the OP summarized.

Add

According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets, Ukraine managed to return 6 girls, including two siblings, two-year-old twins, and 5 boys. The youngest returned child is 2 years old, the oldest is 16 years old.

"Two children were met with an ambulance, as one child cannot move at all," Lubinets added.

He also added that together with the Ukrainian team, the children were met by Qatar's Ambassador to Ukraine, Hadi Al-Ghajri.