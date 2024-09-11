Ukraine receives 23 new ambulances from WHO

Ukraine received 23 ambulances from WHO with the support of USAID and the German government. The cars have already been distributed among regional centers for emergency medical care and disaster medicine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

The agency said that designed as mobile intensive care units, these vehicles will be used to provide the necessary care to patients who need additional life support measures during transportation to and between hospitals.

It is noted that Type C ambulances are equipped with the necessary life support, in particular:

defibrillator monitors,

patient's lung ventilators,

equipment for the supply of medical oxygen,

infusion pumps, ECG machines,

stretchers and trauma equipment to transport seriously injured patients to medical facilities.

We received 23 ambulances from WHO with the support of USAID and the German government. The vehicles have already been distributed to regional emergency and disaster medicine centers, including Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Sumy and other regions - the Ministry of Health summarized.

