Ukraine receives 23 new ambulances from WHO

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Ukraine receives 23 new ambulances from WHO

Ukraine receives 23 new ambulances from WHO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12029 views

WHO has donated 23 ambulances to Ukraine with the support of USAID and the German government. The vehicles are equipped with the necessary equipment and distributed among regional emergency medical centers.

Ukraine received 23 ambulances from WHO with the support of USAID and the German government. The cars have already been distributed among regional centers for emergency medical care and disaster medicine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

The agency said that designed as mobile intensive care units, these vehicles will be used to provide the necessary care to patients who need additional life support measures during transportation to and between hospitals.

It is noted that Type C ambulances are equipped with the necessary life support, in particular:

  • defibrillator monitors, 
  • patient's lung ventilators, 
  • equipment for the supply of medical oxygen, 
  • infusion pumps, ECG machines, 
  • stretchers and trauma equipment to transport seriously injured patients to medical facilities.

We received 23 ambulances from WHO with the support of USAID and the German government. The vehicles have already been distributed to regional emergency and disaster medicine centers, including Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Sumy and other regions

- the Ministry of Health summarized. 

Recall

Mobile pharmacieshave been introduced in 10 regions of Ukraine , covering almost 600 settlements. These mobile pharmacies operate in rural areas and frontline territories where access to medicines is limited.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyHealth

