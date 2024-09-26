Ukraine raises $400 million from Korea and Canada for healthcare and budget

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the main conditions for public external borrowing, which will allow to receive up to $400 million to strengthen Ukrainian medicine and cover priority budget expenditures. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"There are two more decisions that will make us more resilient. First, we are attracting up to $100 million from the Export-Import Bank of Korea to strengthen Ukrainian medicine.

Secondly, we are attracting up to USD 288 million 463.5 thousand (CAD 400 million) from Canada to cover priority budget expenditures," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, noted that the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the main conditions for public external borrowing by attracting a loan from the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

The Cabinet of Ministers also approved the conditions for public external borrowing in 2024 by attracting a loan from Canada, which defines the conditions for public external borrowing in 2024 by attracting an additional loan from the Canadian side to finance the state budget.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 25, the Bundestag Budget Committee approved an aid package totaling 70 million euros for Ukraine's heating and electricity sector.