Ukraine puts up for sale confiscated assets of Russian oligarch Savvidi

The State Property Fund of Ukraine is planning to sell PentoPack PrJSC, whose actual ultimate owner is Russian oligarch Ivan Savvidi. The corresponding lot for the sale of the company with a starting price of UAH 203.7 million was published in the Prozorro system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

An online auction to sell the company is reportedly scheduled for May 31 this year.

Earlier, based on the SBI investigation, the court seized 100% of the corporate shares of Pentopak and its subsidiary Atlantis-Pack Ukraine, whose ultimate owner is Russian oligarch Ivan Savvidi, for state revenue.

Savvidi has close ties with the Russian authorities, is involved in anti-Ukrainian activities and, after the start of full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation, has repeatedly provided charitable assistance to the so-called "dnR".

During the investigation, these assets, as well as a complex of non-residential premises, bank accounts totaling UAH 23.4 million and USD 345 thousand, and vehicles were seized and transferred to the management of the ARMA.

The work on identifying Russian property in Ukraine continues, the SBI said.

The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice against Russian entrepreneurs Ivan and Kiriyaki Savvidi and confiscated their property to the state.

