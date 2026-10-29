Ukraine prevented Russia from assuming the chairmanship of the Black Sea Commission

The Ukrainian delegation prevented Russia from assuming the chairmanship during the 47th meeting of the Commission on the Protection of the Black Sea Against Pollution. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine, writes UNN.

A state waging an aggressive war and harming the marine environment should not head the body responsible for its protection - emphasized Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment Iryna Ovcharenko.

In her statement, she added that the Ukrainian side is drawing attention to the significant environmental consequences of Russia’s aggression for the entire Black Sea region. Attacks on infrastructure, damage to wastewater treatment facilities, pollution of water and soil, and the destruction of protected natural areas are creating threats that extend far beyond Ukraine.

Thus, the coasts of the Black and Azov Seas, the deltas of the Danube and Dnipro rivers, as well as wetlands of international importance, are suffering from the hostilities. Pollution is spreading through the sea, and the consequences for marine ecosystems may persist for many years.

The Ukrainian delegation emphasized that Russia’s actions run counter to international law and lead to marine pollution, undermining the joint efforts of coastal states aimed at fulfilling their obligations under the Convention on the Protection of the Black Sea Against Pollution (the Bucharest Convention).

It is noted that Ukraine called on the states parties to the Convention to provide a clear assessment of the actions of the Russian Federation and their environmental consequences, support the assessment of the condition of the marine environment and the damage caused by the war, and take joint measures to prevent further pollution.

Separately, the Ukrainian side raised the issue of the possibility of applying legal and procedural mechanisms to fully terminate Russia’s participation in the work of the Convention’s bodies. The relevant initiative is to be considered by the contracting parties.

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