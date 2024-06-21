ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine plans to shift the start of schooling to 10 o'clock - Lisovyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12750 views

Ukraine plans to postpone the start of classes in schools by 10 o'clock and extend the winter holidays in order to reduce energy consumption during peak periods.

Ukraine plans to shift the start of schooling to 10 o'clock - Lisovyi

The Ministry of education and science has issued a letter of recommendation to start the academic year earlier in the warm season, make longer winter holidays and end the academic year later in institutions of Higher Education, Professional pre-primary education and vocational education. In schools, the school year is not planned to start earlier, but it is possible that the schedule of classes will be changed, shifting the start of classes at school to 10 hours. This was stated by the minister of education and science Oksen Lisovyi during the hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

Details

We work with training schedules and training schedules. Today, institutions of Higher Education, Professional pre – primary education and Vocational Technical Education-we have already made a letter of recommendation to start the school year earlier in the warm season, make longer winter holidays and finish the school year later. Thus, during the peak period of cold weather, move the holidays, increase the winter holidays. About schools. We will not start the school year earlier. We will work with class schedules, shifting where possible, where there is no shift training, shifting the start of classes at school by 10 hours. We are currently working on these recommendations

- Lisovyi said.

He noted that the provision of technical means to educational institutions falls on the shoulders of local self-government bodies.

"We have about 30 percent of educational institutions provided with Generation, but this generation is different. There is a fairly powerful one that allows educational institutions to work, if we are talking about institutions of general secondary education. In extreme cases, we will return to mixed or online training in some peak difficult periods," Lisovyi added.

Recall

All public and administrative buildings, including schools and hospitals, should be equipped with energy-saving technologies such as solar panels, smart meters and energy storage facilities, as directed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expects the government to develop a strategy for renewable energy and distributed generation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
