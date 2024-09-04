ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukraine orders first 10 thousand AI drones through Prozorro - media

Ukraine orders first 10 thousand AI drones through Prozorro - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50947 views

The Minister of Digital Transformation has announced the launch of a tender for the purchase of 10,000 FPV drones with artificial intelligence for the army. It is expected that competition among manufacturers will lead to lower prices for such drones.

The public procurement platform Prozorro has already launched a tender for the purchase of the first 10 thousand FPV drones using artificial intelligence technologies for the needs of the Ukrainian army. This was announced by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in an exclusive commentary to Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

According to him, such drones will become cheaper in the future due to the competition of manufacturers for government orders.

"The first tender for FPV drones (using artificial intelligence - ed.) was recently launched on the closed module of Prozorro for the first 10 thousand, and more than 10 companies have already applied. This is what leads to competition on Prozorro and to a price reduction. So I would not say that they are much more expensive [than drones without AI]: one drone will cost a few hundred dollars more. And then the price will go down. Maybe the difference will be tens of dollars," Fedorov said.

He added that when it comes to longer-range drones rather than FPV, the cost difference between conventional drones and those using artificial intelligence may be greater, but he predicts that it will also be reduced by manufacturer competition.

Air Defense, Drones and the Situation at the Front: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Stavka03.09.24, 21:49 • 106421 view

Add

Ukrainian drone operators are losing thousands of drones every month due to Russian jamming devices, according to a report  by the UK's Royal United Kingdom Institute for Defense Studies.

The priority for Ukrainian developers is now to "minimize the impact of EW," according to the Ukrainian state initiative Brave1.

"Drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) guidance modules do not need to communicate with the operator at the stage of firing," a Brave1 representative said in an interview with Radio Liberty earlier. "The operator fixes the target, after which the AI takes over the guidance process, making it invulnerable to enemy electronic warfare.

Such semi-autonomous drones can negate the impact of EW. As soon as the AI tracking system takes over, the drone can interrupt the vulnerable radio signal between it and the controller and make its own "decisions.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarTechnologies

