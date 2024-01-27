Ukraine offers Baltic states to hold joint defense industry forum

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov proposed to hold a joint forum of defense industries of Ukraine and the Baltic states during a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Representatives of governments, the military industry, and investors will be invited to participate in the forum, and we need to convince them that these are good investments that will have a high level of capitalization - Umerov noted.

The head of the ministry told Landsbergis about the current situation at the front and expressed gratitude to the government and people of Lithuania for their support of Ukraine and leadership in the mine action coalition.

Landsbergis, for his part, expressed Lithuania's interest in studying Ukraine's military experience in repelling russian aggression, as well as in deepening cooperation in the field of advanced military technologies.

We greatly appreciate the fact that in a state of war you find opportunities to share your experience with us and offer your assistance to Lithuania. We will continue to train your soldiers, but we, in turn, need to train our generals - Landsbergis said.

