Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ukraine offers Baltic states to hold joint defense industry forum

Ukraine offers Baltic states to hold joint defense industry forum

Kyiv

 • 107294 views

During a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine proposed to hold a joint defense-industrial forum with the Baltic states, where governments, military industry representatives, and investors could discuss cooperation in the field of advanced military technologies.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov proposed to hold a joint forum of defense industries of Ukraine and the Baltic states during a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Representatives of governments, the military industry, and investors will be invited to participate in the forum, and we need to convince them that these are good investments that will have a high level of capitalization

- Umerov noted.

The head of the ministry told Landsbergis about the current situation at the front and expressed gratitude to the government and people of Lithuania for their support of Ukraine and leadership in the mine action coalition.

Landsbergis, for his part, expressed Lithuania's interest in studying Ukraine's military experience in repelling russian aggression, as well as in deepening cooperation in the field of advanced military technologies.

We greatly appreciate the fact that in a state of war you find opportunities to share your experience with us and offer your assistance to Lithuania. We will continue to train your soldiers, but we, in turn, need to train our generals

- Landsbergis said.

Ukraine can regain control of the sky this year - Kuleba

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics

