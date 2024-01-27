Ukraine can regain control of the sky this year - Kuleba

Ensuring control over Ukrainian skies is quite realistic this year, but only if Ukraine receives enough F-16 aircraft, drones of the appropriate class, electronic warfare equipment and missiles. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, an UNN correspondent reports.

Everything is realistic, and the war has taught us this. If we get F-16s, if we have combat and reconnaissance drones, and this is the importance of our cooperation with Lithuania, if we have electronic warfare and missiles, we will control our skies. This is achievable - the minister said.

He added that the relevant decisions are already being implemented, but it is important to get all these elements in sufficient quantity and at the right time.

He emphasized the importance of the European Defense Fund, which will create additional opportunities and means to provide these elements for Ukraine.

