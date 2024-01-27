Ukraine can regain control of the sky this year - Kuleba

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102968 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130232 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130962 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172370 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169952 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276833 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177985 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167041 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245329 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102590 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92782 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89766 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100332 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43813 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245329 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230535 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255966 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241806 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10106 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130232 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104084 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104186 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120459 views
Actual
Ukraine can regain control of the sky this year - Kuleba

Ukraine can regain control of the sky this year - Kuleba

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32315 views

Ukraine could gain control of its skies as early as this year if it receives enough F-16 fighter jets, drones, electronic warfare equipment and missiles, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes.

Ensuring control over Ukrainian skies is quite realistic this year, but only if Ukraine receives enough F-16 aircraft, drones of the appropriate class, electronic warfare equipment and missiles. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, an UNN correspondent reports.

Everything is realistic, and the war has taught us this. If we get F-16s, if we have combat and reconnaissance drones, and this is the importance of our cooperation with Lithuania, if we have electronic warfare and missiles, we will control our skies. This is achievable

- the minister said.

He added that the relevant decisions are already being implemented, but it is important to get all these elements in sufficient quantity and at the right time.

He emphasized the importance of the European Defense Fund, which will create additional opportunities and means to provide these elements for Ukraine.

Kuleba discusses joint production of drones for the Armed Forces with Lithuanian Foreign Minister27.01.24, 14:28 • 32852 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

Contact us about advertising