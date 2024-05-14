Ukraine now has 50 thousand doses of rabies vaccine provided by international partners

Ukraine has more than 50 thousand doses of the anti-rabies vaccine provided by international partners, and this amount is enough to conduct all the necessary treatment courses. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Now in our country we have more than 50 thousand doses of the vaccine for the provision of anti-rabies assistance. And this amount was also kindly provided to us by international partners as humanitarian aid - Kuzin said.

He noted that this number is quite enough to provide an adequate number of anti-racism courses.

Recall

Rabies vaccination requires only 5 shots, not 40. It is important to see a doctor quickly if you are bitten by an unknown animal. Ukraine has a network of anti-rabies medical care centers where patients receive the necessary vaccination from the first day of treatment.

The Ministry of Health reminded that in case of a stray animal bite, it is necessary to consult a doctor