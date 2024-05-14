Ukraine now has 50 thousand doses of rabies vaccine provided by international partners
Kyiv • UNN
Currently, Ukraine has more than 50 thousand doses of anti-rabies vaccine provided by international partners as humanitarian aid, which is enough to conduct all the necessary treatment courses.
Ukraine has more than 50 thousand doses of the anti-rabies vaccine provided by international partners, and this amount is enough to conduct all the necessary treatment courses. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.
Now in our country we have more than 50 thousand doses of the vaccine for the provision of anti-rabies assistance. And this amount was also kindly provided to us by international partners as humanitarian aid
He noted that this number is quite enough to provide an adequate number of anti-racism courses.
Recall
Rabies vaccination requires only 5 shots, not 40. It is important to see a doctor quickly if you are bitten by an unknown animal. Ukraine has a network of anti-rabies medical care centers where patients receive the necessary vaccination from the first day of treatment.
