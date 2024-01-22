Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Ukraine "must give" Russia part of its territory to end the war. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

There has to be some kind of compromise... Why do they expect the Russians to leave Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk? This is unrealistic, - He said.

Details

Fico also repeated the narratives of Russian propaganda and said that Ukraine is allegedly "not an independent and sovereign country" but "under the full influence and control of the United States.

The pro-Russian prime minister came to power in December after his left-wing populist Smer party won the September elections. He has promised to cut off arms shipments to Ukraine, block its potential NATO membership, and oppose sanctions against Russia.

Addendum

Fico is to meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Uzhhorod on January 24. The Slovak prime minister intends to reiterate his opposition to Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Recall

Slovakia's Prime Minister last week expressed support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in blocking a €50 billion EU aid package to Ukraine.

The Slovak Ministry of Culture has also announced that it will resume cooperation with Russia and Belarus after it was suspended in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Slovakia refuses to condemn missile shipments from DPRK to Russia