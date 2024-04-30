ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102277 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112223 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154835 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158381 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254982 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175061 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166121 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148448 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228453 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Ukraine may start EU accession talks in June - Zelenskyy

Ukraine may start EU accession talks in June - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19097 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects Ukraine to start EU accession talks in June

In June, Ukraine may start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the conference "20 Years of the Czech Republic in the EU: A Vision of Wider Europe," an UNN correspondent reports.

To paraphrase Havel, Europe would be happy if every country could participate in all this as a full partner. And I am confident in Europe. And I am confident that in our lifetime a similar conference will be held, but dedicated to 20 years of Ukraine in the European community - 20 years of our full membership in the EU. And in June, we can start this path by actually starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU 

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

The Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, stated that Ukraine expects to start negotiations on EU accession in June 2023 on the basis of a gentlemen's agreement with most EU countries.

European Commissioner for Budgetary Affairs Johannes Hahn reportedthat Ukraine's accession to the European Union would not pose significant financial difficulties.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

