Ukraine may start EU accession talks in June - Zelenskyy

In June, Ukraine may start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the conference "20 Years of the Czech Republic in the EU: A Vision of Wider Europe," an UNN correspondent reports.

To paraphrase Havel, Europe would be happy if every country could participate in all this as a full partner. And I am confident in Europe. And I am confident that in our lifetime a similar conference will be held, but dedicated to 20 years of Ukraine in the European community - 20 years of our full membership in the EU. And in June, we can start this path by actually starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU - Zelensky said.

Addendum

The Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, stated that Ukraine expects to start negotiations on EU accession in June 2023 on the basis of a gentlemen's agreement with most EU countries.

European Commissioner for Budgetary Affairs Johannes Hahn reportedthat Ukraine's accession to the European Union would not pose significant financial difficulties.