Ukraine may allow online military registration - Ministry of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law that provides for the possibility of registering for military service online through electronic identification. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry explained that experts from the Defense Ministry have prepared a draft law that allows Ukrainians of military age to register online using electronic identification.

The relevant draft law “On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On Military Duty and Military Service’ regarding the peculiarities of registering Ukrainian citizens for military service and their medical examination during basic general training” was approved at a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine - summarized in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is planned to allow conscripts to register for military service and update their personal data through electronic identification in the service “Electronic Cabinet of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists”.

In addition, it is planned to eliminate commissions for such registration and to cancel medical examinations when citizens are registered for military service.

The document stipulates that citizens who receive higher education will undergo a medical examination before practical classes of basic military training.

The provisions on the military registration of women who have expressed a desire to perform basic military service will also be clarified: immediately before being sent to such service, they will be registered with the military register of conscripts at their request. Upon completion of basic military service, they will be registered as persons liable for military service.

Recall

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko said that the Ministry of Defense intends to make the 'Reserve+' application an online MCC to provide all MCC services through the application. It is planned to implement online recruitment, registration of deferments and referrals to the CMC.