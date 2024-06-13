Ukraine launches a new well at a promising field: plus 280 thousand cubic meters of gas per day

Ukraine has commissioned another high-rate well that produces an additional 280 thousand cubic meters of gas per day, Naftogaz Group said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya, a part of Naftogaz Group, has launched a high-performance well with a flow rate of 280 thousand cubic meters of gas and 120 tons of gas condensate per day," Naftogaz said.

The Ukrainian energy sector is in a critical situation. Naftogaz Group is actively preparing to support the country in the upcoming heating season and supply heat to cities and villages. We are launching new wells, producing gas and pumping it into underground gas storage facilities. The rate of natural gas injection exceeds last year's figures - said Oleksiy Chernyshev, Head of Naftogaz Group.

The new well, as indicated, was spudded as an exploration well to explore promising deposits of the gas condensate field. Its depth is 3 km 200 m.

"Our experts continue to study the possibilities of this field. It is one of the most promising in the assets of Ukrgasvydobuvannya. At present, the resources in its subsoil are estimated at about 1 billion cubic meters of gas," said Oleh Tolmachev, CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannya.

