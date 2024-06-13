ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Actual
Ukraine launches a new well at a promising field: plus 280 thousand cubic meters of gas per day

Ukraine launches a new well at a promising field: plus 280 thousand cubic meters of gas per day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 17729 views

Naftogaz Group has launched a new high-performance well with a production capacity of 280,000 cubic meters of gas and 120 tons of gas condensate per day to meet Ukraine's energy needs in the next heating season.

Ukraine has commissioned another high-rate well that produces an additional 280 thousand cubic meters of gas per day, Naftogaz Group said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya, a part of Naftogaz Group, has launched a high-performance well with a flow rate of 280 thousand cubic meters of gas and 120 tons of gas condensate per day," Naftogaz said.

The Ukrainian energy sector is in a critical situation. Naftogaz Group is actively preparing to support the country in the upcoming heating season and supply heat to cities and villages. We are launching new wells, producing gas and pumping it into underground gas storage facilities. The rate of natural gas injection exceeds last year's figures

- said Oleksiy Chernyshev, Head of Naftogaz Group.

The new well, as indicated, was spudded as an exploration well to explore promising deposits of the gas condensate field. Its depth is 3 km 200 m.

"Our experts continue to study the possibilities of this field. It is one of the most promising in the assets of Ukrgasvydobuvannya. At present, the resources in its subsoil are estimated at about 1 billion cubic meters of gas," said Oleh Tolmachev, CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannya.

Naftogaz group increases gas production by 10%29.05.24, 21:03 • 61474 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy

