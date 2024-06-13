Ukraine is still looking for additional Patriot systems - Zelenskyy at the G7 Summit

The recent authorization to use Western weapons inside Russia to defend Kharkiv and other cities has strengthened Ukraine's defense against Russian attacks. But Ukraine is still in search of additional Patriots and needs to continue to take the same strong steps as were taken for our long-range capability. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Group of Seven summit, UNN reports.

We have to perfect our cooperation in helping our soldiers right now. With each of you, we are discussing several things that are most needed: Air defense, especially Petriots, which shoot down all Russian missiles, as well as our long-range capability and the ability to destroy Russian terrorists wherever they are, including in Russia itself. The recent authorization to use Western weapons outside our territory to defend Kharkiv and other cities has strengthened our defenses against Russian attacks. But we are still looking for additional "petriots" and need to continue to take the same strong steps as were taken for our long-range capability - Zelensky said.

He also called on the G7 countries to do everything possible to speed up Ukraine's transition to the F-16, which means accelerating pilot training and increasing the number of training centers for pilots.

"And I have one message from our military - they are grateful for all the military support packages that you have provided and ask you to deliver them to Ukraine, to our soldiers as soon as possible," Zelensky said.

