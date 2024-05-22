ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukraine is preparing for the biggest veterinary event: what the organizers of IVC 2024 have prepared

Ukraine is preparing for the biggest veterinary event: what the organizers of IVC 2024 have prepared

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43006 views

IVC 2024: scientific conference, grooming festival and Pet Products Fair

On May 25 and 26, the International Veterinary Congress IVC 2024 will be held in Kiev. this is the largest specialized conference in Ukraine, which is held twice a year on the initiative of the All-Ukrainian Guild of veterinarians. This year it will be attended by more than 70 speakers - experts in this field. During the conference, a new state project on pet identification will be presented.

In addition, the organizers announced several important events for veterinarians, groomers, and pet owners. This is the largest festival of groomers "Ukrainagrum-2024" and a large - scale Fair, which will be attended by more than 1000 brands and where pet owners and professionals will be able to purchase a variety of products at special prices (admission to the Fair is free). As part of the event, everyone will be able to vaccinate their pets against rabies and other diseases for two days. Events will be held in Pochayna Event Hall and on the territory of the Gorodok Gallery Shopping Center. It is important that this is a charity event, during which donations will be collected to one of the funds that provide assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and evacuation teams: "Golden hryvnia" or "Hospitallers". 

IVC has always been open not only to the professional community of veterinarians, but also to anyone who loves animals. But for the first time at the conference, petperents will be given special attention. The organizers invite all responsible owners to take part in the "Make Your City Safe" campaign: especially for the day of Kiev, Veterinarians of the Alden-vet clinic will give four-legged guests of the Congress 200 free vaccinations against rabies and other diseases, as well as provide everyone with free consultations on feeding, keeping and treating pets. To participate in the promotion, pet owners must fill out the form at the link.

During the event, there will be an exhibition of professional and author's brands " Expogrumua-2024 " and " Vetzoofest Kyiv " — the largest fair with the participation of 1000 brands-manufacturers of feed, groomers ' goods, veterinary drugs and equipment, which can be purchased at large discounts. The organizers provide a special recreation area for tails and a high-quality diverse food area.

Veterinarians will enjoy a rich two-day program of lectures in 12 sections: more than 70 speakers who are leading experts in veterinary medicine and the pet business. In addition to specialized specialists, especially in order to raise the legal awareness of veterinarians, the organizers invited a lawyer-expert on mobilization, who will tell about current changes in the registration of those liable for military service and booking at enterprises that managers of the veterinary business should know about.

"Every year we strive to gather at IVC everyone whose life is connected with animals, for the sake of something important. Valuable new knowledge and acquaintances, joint initiatives and good deeds  are always a great responsibility for us. The purpose of the conference during the war is not only to develop the veterinary industry and unite colleagues from all over Ukraine, but also to provide maximum assistance to our defenders and defenders, as a sign of gratitude for the fact that we can continue to work in a free country," — explain the leaders of the All-Ukrainian Guild of veterinarians Denis and Yaroslav Tishchenko.

In addition, IVC 2024 will be marked by the largest festival of groomers "UkraineGroom-2024". For two days, visitors who register for the event will be able to see a dynamic grooming show in which participants from all over the country will compete in 7 categories: poodles, spaniels and setters, trimming, freestyle, breed grooming, Asia and creativity. The jury headed by Ilana Simkina will determine the winners, who will receive certificates with European accreditation from the Ukrainian Grooming Association.

As part of the event on May 26, representatives of the Ministry of agricultural policy, the State Food and Consumer Service and the Ministry of Digital Development will present to veterinarians how the state project on pet identification will be implemented

IVC is a charity event, the ticket for which is a donation to one of the foundations that provide assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and evacuation teams: "Golden hryvnia" or "Hospitallers". For veterinarians — this is a donation of 300 hryvnias, for groomers-200 hryvnias, the corresponding screenshot must be sent to the organizers via a special form. For pet owners and anyone who wants to attend the IVC 2024 Congress to see a grooming show, vaccinate their pets and view the fair, admission is free.

What: IVC 2024

where: Pochayna Event Hall, 3rd floor and parking of Gorodok Gallery Shopping Center (Kiev, prosp. Stepan Bandera, 23)

when: May 25 and 26 from 9: 00 to 18: 00

tickets:  free admission or Donat - https://ivc.net.ua/lekciyi#cta

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

