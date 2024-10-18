Ukraine is open to peace proposals from other countries if they are real - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to consider real peace proposals from other countries. He called on Western officials to openly discuss the idea of exchanging territory for NATO membership.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is open to peace proposals from other countries if they are realistic, noting that Western officials who propose to exchange territory for NATO membership have not consulted him.
Zelensky said this in an interview with The Financial Times, reports UNN.
Details
According to Zelenskyy, Western officials who are proposing a deal under which Ukraine would have to give up occupied territory to Russia in exchange for joining NATO have not consulted him.
People have never told us this. People are afraid to tell me. I urge these officials to put it on the table, openly to us. Not through some third party. Talk to us
According to him, Ukraine is open to peaceful proposals from other countries if they are “real” and is not trying to undermine support for the country.
“Brazil, do you have a plan? That's great. The proposal from China, we do not mind... But, guys, please do not divide us,” Zelensky added.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that inviting Ukraine to join NATO would strengthen diplomatic ways to end the war, raise the morale of Ukrainians, and force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.