"Ukraine is not afraid of inspections of agricultural products by Poland" - Minister of Agrarian Policy

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276934 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245403 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130357 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
"Ukraine is not afraid of inspections of agricultural products by Poland" - Minister of Agrarian Policy

"Ukraine is not afraid of inspections of agricultural products by Poland" - Minister of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56127 views

The Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine said that the country has no objection to Poland inspecting Ukrainian agricultural goods exported to or transiting through Poland.

Ukraine will not object to inspections of Ukrainian agricultural products exported or transiting through Poland. This was stated by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Details

Let our Polish colleagues check our cargo at the border, we were not and are not afraid of this

Solsky emphasized.

He noted that the Poles want to determine which companies have made money on Ukrainian grain over the past two years. According to him, these were Polish companies, and the main thing is "to prevent someone from turning on themselves in this investigation.

We look forward to seeing these results. We are looking forward to some conclusions from our Polish colleagues

Solsky noted.

He also expressed doubts about the feasibility of the scheme voiced by Kolodziejczak, according to which Ukrainian agricultural products allegedly transit through Poland to Germany or other countries and then return to the Polish market under the guise of European products.

Context

The day before, Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodziejczak announced inspections of all Ukrainian agricultural products, including those that are in transit through Polish territory.

Bringing the guilty to justice: the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland responds to the incident with grain at the border12.02.24, 11:21 • 56243 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsAgronomy news
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

