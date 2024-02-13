"Ukraine is not afraid of inspections of agricultural products by Poland" - Minister of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine will not object to inspections of Ukrainian agricultural products exported or transiting through Poland. This was stated by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Details

Let our Polish colleagues check our cargo at the border, we were not and are not afraid of this Solsky emphasized.

He noted that the Poles want to determine which companies have made money on Ukrainian grain over the past two years. According to him, these were Polish companies, and the main thing is "to prevent someone from turning on themselves in this investigation.

We look forward to seeing these results. We are looking forward to some conclusions from our Polish colleagues Solsky noted.

He also expressed doubts about the feasibility of the scheme voiced by Kolodziejczak, according to which Ukrainian agricultural products allegedly transit through Poland to Germany or other countries and then return to the Polish market under the guise of European products.

Context

The day before, Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodziejczak announced inspections of all Ukrainian agricultural products, including those that are in transit through Polish territory.

