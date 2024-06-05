Ukraine is looking for more than 19 thousand Ukrainian children forcibly taken out by the Russian Federation-Zelenskaya

Ukraine is looking for more than 19 thousand Ukrainian children forcibly taken out by Russia. These are only those whose names were verified. This was stated by the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenskaya in an interview with foreign journalists, reports UNN.

Details

Now, according to the state portal "children of war", we have a verified figure - 19,546 children who we know are definitely taken to the territory of the Russian Federation or controlled territories - the first lady said.

Zelenskaya stressed that Russia continues to hide the data and whereabouts of children. Neither Ukrainian authorities nor international organizations have access to them.

"Only the joint efforts of all free countries can oppose Russian lawlessness against defenseless children. It is encouraging that the International Coalition for the return of Ukrainian children is constantly growing. It is important that all countries of the world understand as soon as possible: the rights and protection of Ukrainian children are about the rights and protection of their children as well," Zelenskaya said.

She added that now the coalition already includes 37 countries. Recently, Argentina joined it.

Ukrainian courts have already issued more than 30 sentences in cases of war crimes against children