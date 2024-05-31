Ukrainian courts have already issued more than 30 sentences in cases of war crimes against children

Ukraine has more than 30 sentences of Ukrainian courts in cases concerning war crimes against children. This was stated by Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin to journalists during the opening of the exhibition and the presentation of the book "Living the War: Children", the correspondent of UNN reports.

Currently, among the 129 thousand war crimes registered by the Office of the prosecutor general, more than 3 800 crimes against Ukrainian children. Unfortunately, today we can confirm 550 cases of murder of Ukrainian children...today we already have more than 30 sentences of Ukrainian courts in cases related to war crimes against children - Kostin said.

The Institute for the study of war (ISW) reportedthat the Russian authorities are preparing to step up the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during the summer of 2024.