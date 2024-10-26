Ukraine is establishing security ties with the Arab League
Andriy Sybiga held talks with the Secretary General of the Arab League on security in Ukraine and the Middle East. During the meeting, they discussed the Peace Formula and prospects for strengthening ties with the Arab states.
The talks focused on efforts to restore comprehensive security in Ukraine and the Middle East.
I met with the Secretary General of the Arab League and discussed efforts to restore security in our region. I informed him about the Formula for Peace and Ukraine's interest in strengthening ties with Arab states
