Ukraine investigates illegal detention of over 14,000 civilians by Russia

Ukraine investigates illegal detention of over 14,000 civilians by Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21233 views

Prosecutor General Kostin announced an investigation into the illegal detention of more than 14,000 civilians by Russia. More than 170 torture chambers have been documented, and every person released was subjected to violence.

Ukraine is investigating Russia's illegal deprivation of liberty of more than 14,000 civilians. More than 170 torture chambers have been recorded. This was written by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in the social network X, reports UNN

Ukraine is investigating Russia's illegal detention of more than 14,000 civilians. More than 170 torture chambers have been identified. Virtually everyone who has returned from Russian captivity has been subjected to various forms of violence

- wrote Kostin.

The Prosecutor General pointed out that Russia's crimes against civilians are massive and widespread and have signs of crimes against humanity.

 As of today, the Prosecutor General's Office has served 261 people with notices of suspicion for crimes related to the illegal detention of civilians, and 58 people have received court sentences, Kostin said.

Kostin: One of the countries of the Global South will open criminal proceedings on crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine27.08.24, 13:30 • 18174 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

