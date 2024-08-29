Ukraine investigates illegal detention of over 14,000 civilians by Russia

Ukraine is investigating Russia's illegal deprivation of liberty of more than 14,000 civilians. More than 170 torture chambers have been recorded. This was written by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in the social network X, reports UNN.

Ukraine is investigating Russia's illegal detention of more than 14,000 civilians. More than 170 torture chambers have been identified. Virtually everyone who has returned from Russian captivity has been subjected to various forms of violence - wrote Kostin.

The Prosecutor General pointed out that Russia's crimes against civilians are massive and widespread and have signs of crimes against humanity.

As of today, the Prosecutor General's Office has served 261 people with notices of suspicion for crimes related to the illegal detention of civilians, and 58 people have received court sentences, Kostin said.

