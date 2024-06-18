$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 4296 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18552 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 157057 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150902 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162995 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 212856 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247052 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371124 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183576 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 4296 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 157057 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131581 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150902 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143594 views
Ukraine introduces book certificates and subsidies for bookstores: Zelensky signs law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30900 views

President Zelensky signed a bill that provides subsidies for bookstores, introduces book certificates for 18-year-olds and young parents, and promotes Ukrainian books.

Ukraine introduces book certificates and subsidies for bookstores: Zelensky signs law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Bill No. 11251, which provides support for bookstores and introduces the issuance of book certificates, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

Details

"17.06.2024 - returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the document's status report reads.

As reported , the draft law provides for subsidies for renting premises for bookstores and introduces the issuance of book certificates.

"From now on, it will be possible to submit duly certified copies of the documents required for the subsidy. There are also clear deadlines for reviewing applications - 10 days, and 5 days for publishing the results. We will not only support the publishing industry, but also popularize Ukrainian books," said one of the initiators of the bill, MP Yevhenia Kravchuk.

According to her, starting in 2024, 18-year-old Ukrainians will receive book certificates worth UAH 908, and with the end of martial law, one of the parents will also receive them at the birth of a child.

"It will be possible to exercise this right within one year, and it will be even easier to do so through Diia," the MP noted.

According to the MP, there is a demand for these services in society. In particular, the share of people who read every day increased from 8% to 17% between 2020 and 2023. The popularity of books in the Ukrainian language has also increased from 32% to 54%.

PoliticsCulture
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
