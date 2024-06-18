Ukraine introduces book certificates and subsidies for bookstores: Zelensky signs law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Bill No. 11251, which provides support for bookstores and introduces the issuance of book certificates, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.

"17.06.2024 - returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the document's status report reads.

As reported , the draft law provides for subsidies for renting premises for bookstores and introduces the issuance of book certificates.

"From now on, it will be possible to submit duly certified copies of the documents required for the subsidy. There are also clear deadlines for reviewing applications - 10 days, and 5 days for publishing the results. We will not only support the publishing industry, but also popularize Ukrainian books," said one of the initiators of the bill, MP Yevhenia Kravchuk.

According to her, starting in 2024, 18-year-old Ukrainians will receive book certificates worth UAH 908, and with the end of martial law, one of the parents will also receive them at the birth of a child.

"It will be possible to exercise this right within one year, and it will be even easier to do so through Diia," the MP noted.

According to the MP, there is a demand for these services in society. In particular, the share of people who read every day increased from 8% to 17% between 2020 and 2023. The popularity of books in the Ukrainian language has also increased from 32% to 54%.