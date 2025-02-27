Ukraine has not received official requests for consideration of the so-called Istanbul agreements - MFA

Ukraine has not received any official requests from the US side to consider the so-called Istanbul agreements, which, according to US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, could become a guideline for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

"We have not received any official requests from the American side to consider the so-called Istanbul agreements or any process as a basis for a peaceful settlement," Tychy said.

The US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff said that the United States is "very close" to reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

"We came very, very close to signing something. The Istanbul Protocol Agreement could become a guideline for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia," Vitkoff said.