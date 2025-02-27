Ukraine has not received official requests for consideration of the so-called Istanbul agreements - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has not received any official requests from the United States to consider the Istanbul Accords. This denial came in response to Trump's special envoy's statement about the proximity of a peace agreement.
Ukraine has not received any official requests from the US side to consider the so-called Istanbul agreements, which, according to US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, could become a guideline for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .
Details
"We have not received any official requests from the American side to consider the so-called Istanbul agreements or any process as a basis for a peaceful settlement," Tychy said.
Addendum
The US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff said that the United States is "very close" to reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.
"We came very, very close to signing something. The Istanbul Protocol Agreement could become a guideline for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia," Vitkoff said.