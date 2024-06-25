Ukraine has launched a hotline of the Ministry of education and science and a chatbot for questions about joining 2024

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6458 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 102441 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 112140 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127576 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193565 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236206 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145207 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369640 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182089 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149699 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 102508 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 94046 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 112183 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 107710 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127613 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3776 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6932 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12899 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14435 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18323 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine has launched a hotline of the Ministry of education and science and a chatbot for questions about joining 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11666 views

The Ministry of education and science of Ukraine has launched a hotline and chatbot to provide advice and assistance in the admission process in 2024.

Ukraine has launched a hotline of the Ministry of education and science and a chatbot for questions about joining 2024

The Ministry of education and science of Ukraine has launched an advisory telephone hotline and a chatbot for questions about admission 2024. this is reported by the press service of the Ministry of education and science, writes UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the hotline of the Ministry of education and science can be contacted at 0 (800) 50-45-70. you can also write to the mail [email protected].

Consultation can be obtained from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 17:00 and on Friday from 09: 00 to 16: 45.in addition, there is a chatbot on the website of the Ministry of education and science, where applicants can get help. Consultations are available from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 17:00.

Friday from 09: 00 to 16: 00."For technical advice, in particular, on registration of E-Cabinets and submission of e-applications, you can contact the state enterprise inforesurs. During the entire entrance campaign, experts will provide advice and respond to possible violations," the report says.

Recall

For Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territories, there are special conditionsthat provide for the possibility of not taking a single entrance test and a single entrance exam for specialties.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41