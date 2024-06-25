Ukraine has launched a hotline of the Ministry of education and science and a chatbot for questions about joining 2024

The Ministry of education and science of Ukraine has launched an advisory telephone hotline and a chatbot for questions about admission 2024. this is reported by the press service of the Ministry of education and science, writes UNN.

It is indicated that the hotline of the Ministry of education and science can be contacted at 0 (800) 50-45-70. you can also write to the mail [email protected].

Consultation can be obtained from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 17:00 and on Friday from 09: 00 to 16: 45.in addition, there is a chatbot on the website of the Ministry of education and science, where applicants can get help. Consultations are available from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 17:00.

Friday from 09: 00 to 16: 00."For technical advice, in particular, on registration of E-Cabinets and submission of e-applications, you can contact the state enterprise inforesurs. During the entire entrance campaign, experts will provide advice and respond to possible violations," the report says.

For Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territories, there are special conditionsthat provide for the possibility of not taking a single entrance test and a single entrance exam for specialties.