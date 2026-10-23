Ukraine has engaged an international adviser for the sale of Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank — what the company is known for

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The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, JSC Ukrgasbank, JSC Sense Bank and N. M. Rothschild & Sons Limited, part of the Rothschild & Co group, have signed tripartite agreements for financial advisory services in preparation for the sale of the state-owned shareholdings in the two banks, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

Details

According to the ministry, Rothschild & Co was selected following a competitive selection process. The group has many years of experience advising governments and state-owned companies, participating in privatization projects, and supporting international mergers and acquisitions. Rothschild & Co will provide services in a consortium with FinPoint, a Ukrainian investment banking company.

Under the agreements, the adviser will provide comprehensive financial advice, including:

coordinate an analysis of the banks’ activities (due diligence), including for the purpose of determining the initial sale price;

prepare information about the banks for potential investors;

represent the banks on the international market and attract investors;

facilitate the organization of a tender for the sale of the shareholdings.

Engaging a financial adviser is one of the key stages in preparing for privatization provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On the Specifics of the Sale of Shareholdings Owned by the State in the Authorized Capital of Banks".

"Engaging an international financial adviser is an important step in implementing the strategy of reducing the state’s share in the banking sector. Our task is to ensure a transparent, competitive process for selling the state-owned shareholdings in Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank, attract strategic investors, and create conditions for the further development of these institutions," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko.

The signing of agreements with the financial adviser is a step in preparing for privatization and does not mean a change in the ownership of the banks. Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank are operating as usual, fulfilling their obligations to customers, including under deposits, and ensuring the continuity of banking services. The banks will provide information about the next steps in preparing for privatization on their official websites.

Reference

N. M. Rothschild & Sons Limited is a company of the Rothschild & Co group, registered in England and Wales, with its head office in London. It specializes in financial advisory, corporate finance, and support for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions.

We remind you that on October 1, 2025, the Government adopted an order on preparing for the sale of the state-owned shareholdings in Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank; on October 29, 2025, it approved the Procedure for Engaging an Adviser for the Sale of Shareholdings in State-Sector Banks; and on March 31, 2026, the Ministry of Finance announced a tender to select an adviser for the sale of the shareholdings in the two banks. The Government also established a commission for the sale of state-owned shareholdings in banks.