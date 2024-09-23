Ukraine has adapted trademark registration rules to European standards: what has changed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112233 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115397 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187595 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147992 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149518 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141444 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192692 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112283 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182135 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104937 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 56007 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 41960 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 83987 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 59127 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 55523 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192693 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209178 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197681 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147282 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146745 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151054 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142109 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158674 views
Ukraine has adapted trademark registration rules to European standards: what has changed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16530 views

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has approved new rules for trademark registration adapted to EU standards. The amendments simplify procedures, introduce electronic filing of applications and expand the possibilities of protecting non-standard types of marks.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has approved new rules for trademark registration adapted to the EU standards. The updated rules are aimed at simplifying procedures, introducing electronic filing of applications and expanding opportunities for protecting non-standard types of trademarks. Writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

The Ministry of Economy has adapted the rules for drafting, filing applications, conducting examination and international registration of trademarks in accordance with the requirements of the European Union. The relevant order was approved by the Ministry of Economy on August 6, 2024 and entered into force on September 18.

The new rules are in line with European regulations and take into account Ukraine's international and European integration commitments, in particular under the Association Agreement with the EU. This will make it easier for Ukrainian producers to enter European markets with their trademarks registered to European standards.

What the new Registration Rules change 

The rules  regulate:

  • who is eligible to apply; 
  • list of documents for the applicant;
  • procedures for filing international trademarks under the Madrid system of registration;
  • peculiarities of examination of applications filed under national and international procedures.

The rules are the same:

  • regulate the submission of electronic applications and their examination;
  • provide for the registration of the following types of trademarks: sound, positional, ornamental, motion, holographic, multimedia, as well as the registration of colors and color combinations;
  • define the procedure for verifying the fact that sanctions have been imposed on the applicant or the applicant's state, as well as the legal consequences of the sanctions imposed.

The adoption of the new Trademark Registration Rules is an important step towards modernizing the intellectual property legal framework in Ukraine. Updating the regulations brings us closer to European standards. This opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian producers in international markets. Especially important is the introduction of an electronic filing system that simplifies and speeds up the registration process. These changes will help Ukrainian entrepreneurs not only to consolidate their positions in the domestic market but also to effectively enter international markets, protecting their brands on a global scale

- said Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Recall 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a €35 billion (about $39 billion) loan to Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

