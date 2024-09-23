Ukraine has adapted trademark registration rules to European standards: what has changed

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has approved new rules for trademark registration adapted to the EU standards. The updated rules are aimed at simplifying procedures, introducing electronic filing of applications and expanding opportunities for protecting non-standard types of trademarks. Writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

The Ministry of Economy has adapted the rules for drafting, filing applications, conducting examination and international registration of trademarks in accordance with the requirements of the European Union. The relevant order was approved by the Ministry of Economy on August 6, 2024 and entered into force on September 18.

The new rules are in line with European regulations and take into account Ukraine's international and European integration commitments, in particular under the Association Agreement with the EU. This will make it easier for Ukrainian producers to enter European markets with their trademarks registered to European standards.

What the new Registration Rules change

The rules regulate:

who is eligible to apply;

list of documents for the applicant;



procedures for filing international trademarks under the Madrid system of registration;



peculiarities of examination of applications filed under national and international procedures.



The rules are the same:

regulate the submission of electronic applications and their examination;

provide for the registration of the following types of trademarks: sound, positional, ornamental, motion, holographic, multimedia, as well as the registration of colors and color combinations;

define the procedure for verifying the fact that sanctions have been imposed on the applicant or the applicant's state, as well as the legal consequences of the sanctions imposed.



The adoption of the new Trademark Registration Rules is an important step towards modernizing the intellectual property legal framework in Ukraine. Updating the regulations brings us closer to European standards. This opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian producers in international markets. Especially important is the introduction of an electronic filing system that simplifies and speeds up the registration process. These changes will help Ukrainian entrepreneurs not only to consolidate their positions in the domestic market but also to effectively enter international markets, protecting their brands on a global scale - said Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a €35 billion (about $39 billion) loan to Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets.